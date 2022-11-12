MFA Football League: Substitutes Pramod Galave, Himanshu Giri score hat-tricks in ICL easy win

Representational Pic |

Mumbai: Indian Cultural League (ICL)-Youngstars FA combined well as a team and romped to a fluent 7-2 win against Anushakti Nagar SA in a Super Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League, played at the Cooperage football ground, Colaba on Saturday.

Substitutes Pramod Galave and Himanshu Giri were the heroes of ICL’s easy victory as both notched up hat-tricks each while Rhythm Chawda scored the seventh goal to complete the winning tally. Tanmay Rai and Kunal Bavdane were on target for the losing team.

In the Yuva President’s League competition, D’Souza Football Academy worked hard to overcome Kenkre FC by a comfortable 2-1 margin in a boy’s under-15 match. Nathan Vaz and Tanuj Waingankar scored a goal each for D’Souza lads, while Rehaan Bhat scored a late goal for the losers.

In another match, TSA-MSP proved too strong for PIFA and charged to a convincing 6-0 win. For TSA-MSP the goals came through a brace from Raghav Kanodia and one each from Nishit Lala, Vehaan Raikar, Sahil Sarguroh, Nimay Shah, Arnav Singh and Yashvir Shah.

Results - Boys’ U-11: Eleven Star ‘A’ 2 (Abdul Ansari 2) drew with Rudra FC 2 (Ayarish Mathur, Shauryaveer Nagpal).

Sanklap SC 6 (Shlok Ladhad 2, Ron Ramesh, Divyam Modak, Ronak Dhanke, Hardit Bacher) beat Iron Born Hawks (Blue) 0.

Soccer Club De Mumbai 4 (Omkar Walunj 3, Harshiv Joshi) beat Kapadia Nagar FC 0.

Srima FC 0 drew with The Soccer Academy 0.

Boys’ U-15: D’Souza FA 2 (Nathan Vaz, Tanuj Waingankar) beat Kenkre FC 1 (Rehaan Bhat).

TSA-MSP 6 Raghav Kanodia 2, Nishit Lala, Vehaan Raikar, Sahil Sarguroh, Nimay Shah, Arnav Singh, Yashvir Shah) beat PIFA 0.

Super Div: ICL Youngstars FA 7 (Pramod Galave 3, Himanshu Giri 3, Rhythm Chawda) beat Anushakti Nagar SA 2 (Tanmay Rai 11, Kunal Bavdane).

