MFA Football League: Young Guns too good for ICL

Mumbai: Young Guns FC proved too hot to handle for Indian Cultural League (ICL) as they romped to a facile 2-0 win in a Super Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League, played at the Cooperage football ground, Colaba on Tuesday.

Playing well within themselves and capitalising on the chances Young Guns did well to score once in each half to snatch a satisfying win and collect all the three points.

Young Guns rocked the ICL citadel with an early strike as Shreyas Zele fired in the opening goal in the very sixth minute. Shreyas was later adjudged as the best striker of the match.

ICL worked hard and tried to search for goals and to get back into the match, but they were unable to convert the chances and their efforts went in vain.

After enjoying a slender first half 1-0 lead, Young Guns immediately on resumption doubled the lead when Viral Mandalia hit the target in the 50th minute. Thereafter, they ensured that ICL did not score a goal and put up a fight.

Results – Super Div: Young Guns FC 2 (Shreyas Zele 6, Viral Mandalia 50) beat Indian Cultural League 0.