MFA Yuva President’s Football League: DFA combine well to down Iron Born 5-2

Mumbai: D’Souza Football Academy (DFA) dished out a perfect combined performance and got the better of Iron Born FC by a fighting 5-2 margin in a Boys’ under-15 match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) Yuva President’s League, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Tuesday.

Showing good coordination throughout, DFA made a positive start scoring the opening goal through Ritvick Chavan in the fourth minute. Later, prolific scorer Zayne D’Souza scored two quick goals in the 21st and 27th minutes to put DFA in a strong position before Shlok Jagtap netted the fourth goal in the final minute of the first half. Iron Born showed signs of fighting back when Kalvin Vedmuthu scored the first of his two goals in the 50th minute, but DFA added the fifth through Neel Shewale in the 75th minute. Kalvin scored one more for Iron Born in the last minute of the match to reduce the margin of defeat.

Later, in a one-sided encounter, Community Football Club of India (CFCI) outplayed Oranje FC cruising to a fluent 7-1 win. For the winning side, Vikhyat Pathak netted a brace of goals, while Harsh Philod, Ayaan Mhatre, Vedant Manohar, Parth Talkokul, and Nirvaan Bhatt chipped in with one apiece to round-off the winning margin. Striker Vivaan Amin scored a late consolation goal for the losing team.

Earlier, Kenkre FC proved too good for India Rush SC and charged to a facile 4-0 win. Strikers Prehaan Shetty and Dhiaan Sheth shared the honours and scored two goals each.

Results – Boys’ under-13: Kenkre FC 4 (Prehaan Shetty 2, Dhiaan Sheth 2) beat India Rush SC 0.

Soccer School of Excellence 0 drew with D’Souza Football Academy 0.

7B Star 0 drew with Community Football Club of India 0.

Boys’ under-15: D’Souza Football Academy 5 (Zayne D’Souza 2, Rutvick Chavan, Shlok Jagtap, Neel Shewale) beat Iron Born FC 2 (Kalvin Vedmuthu).

CFCI 7 (Vikhyat Pathak 2, Harsh Philod, Ayaan Mhatre, Vedant Manohar, Parth Talkokul, Nirvaan Bhatt) beat Oranje FC 1 (Vivaan Amin).