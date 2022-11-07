MFA Football League: Mumbai City score 2-0 win

e-Paper Get App
The Mumbai Football Association League is being played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 07, 2022, 09:08 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Mumbai City FC scored once in each half and went on to record a convincing 2-0 victory against Colaba Sports Academy in a Super Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Monday.

Steiner D’Souza scored Mumbai City’s first goal in the 33rd minute and Mohammed Kaif netted the second in the 68th minute to seal the victory.

Earlier, Lemon Break SA struck good form and defeated Brilliance SA 4-2 in a well-contested Second Division encounter. Lemon Break strikers Ethan Falcao, Anthony Chettiar and Ayush Joshi scored a goal each and one was a gift as Brilliance SA’s Kaustubh Sudi scored an own goal. For Brilliance Prathamesh Mestry and Afridi Solkar scored a goal each.

In another match, Waves FC got the better of Sara FA by a fighting 3-2 margin. Devarsh Koli, Trushan Nagi and Nishant Parab were on target with a goal apiece for the Madh Island team, while Sara FA scored through Aditya Tripathi and Anas Ansari.

Later, Catholic Gymkhana dropped two valuable points as they were held to a goalless draw by Oranje FC in another match of the same division.

Results – Second Div: Catholic Gymkhana 0 drew with Oranje FC 0.

Waves FC 3 (Devarsh Koli, Trushan Nagi, Nishant Parab) beat Sara FA 2 (Aditya Tripathi, Anas Ansari).

Lemon Break SA 4 (Ethan Falcao, Anthony Chettiar, Ayush Joshi, Kaustubh Sudi) beat Sara FA 2 (Prathamesh Mestry, Afridi Solkar).

Super Div: Mumbai City FC 2 (Steiner D’Souza, Mohammed Kaif) beat Colaba Sports Academy 0.

