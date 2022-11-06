MFA League football: Prolific striker Cyrus Karbhari does the ’trick for Bombay Gym

Representational Pic |

Mumbai: Prolific goal-scorer Cyrus Karbhari led from the front and notched up a fine hat-trick as Bombay Gymkhana staged a gallant fight back to overcome a spirited Mumbai Marines FC by a fighting 3-1 margin in a Super Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League, played at the Cooperage ground on Sunday.

Mumbai Marines put up a solid determined performance and against the run of play dented the Bombay Gymkhana citadel with Mehul Ghadge firing home the opening goal of the match in the 33rd minute.

After switching ends, Bombay Gymkhana showed more purpose and greater urgency and Cyrus who is proving to be a lethal striker scored two quick goals in the 51st and 53rd minutes to put his team in front. A couple of minutes later he again hit the target to put the issue beyond the opponents to complete a deserving win.

Earlier in another match, Skorost United FC and Oranje FC shared honours as they played out a goalless draw.

Results – Super Div: Bombay Gymkhana SC 3 (Cyrus Karbhari 3) beat Mumbai Marines FC 1 (Mehul Ghadge).

Skorost United FC 0 drew with Oranje FC 0.

