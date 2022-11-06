MFA football: Mixed fortunes for FSI outfits

Mumbai: Football School of India (FSI) showed good teamwork and charged past Indian Football Academy romping to a 4-0 victory in a Boys’ under-15 match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) Yuva President’s League, played at the Neville D’Souza football turf, Bandra on Sunday.

The highlight of FSI massive win was striker Siddharth Razdan who netted a hat-trick of goals, while Zubin John contributed with two goals and teammate Harsh Adikari, Hruday Nauala, Akshay Jha and Atharv Andhale, all chipping in with one apiece to complete the margin of victory.

However, FSI under-13 boys suffered a 0-9 defeat at the hands of The Soccer Academy – Mumbai Soccer Prodigies in a boys under-13 encounter. For the winning side Prasun Ghosh scored a brace of goals while Sabir Khan and Deepak Kanaujia netted one each to seal the win.

Results – Boys’ U-13: Mumbai City FC 9 (Swaraj More 2, Siddhant Chiplunkar 2, Ayush Koul 2, Erwyn D’Souza, Lebron D’Souza, Jess Bhobe) beat SRI MA 0.

TSA-MSP 4 (Prasun Ghosh 2, Sabir Khan, Deepak Kanaujia) beat Football School of India 1 (Mohit Mistry).

Boys’ U-15: TSA- MSP 4 (Jahaan Sheth 2, Vehaan Raikar, Joy Koli) beat Kenkre FC 1 (Tanishk Kharat).

Football School of India 9 (Siddharth Razdan 3, Zubin John 2, Harsh Adikari, Hruday Nauala, Akshay Jha, Atharv Andhale) beat Indian Football Academy 0.