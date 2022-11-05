MFA football: Armaan slams 4 goals on SSE’s fluent victory

e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMFA football: Armaan slams 4 goals on SSE’s fluent victory

The Mumbai Football Association Yuva President’s League is played at the Neville D’Souza football turf, Bandra

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 05, 2022, 08:10 PM IST
article-image
Representational Pic |
Mumbai: Armaan Agrawal was in top scoring form as he hammered in all the four goals in leading Soccer School of Excellence to a fluent 4-0 win against Rising Champs in a Boys’ under-11 match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) Yuva President’s League, played at the Neville D’Souza football turf, Bandra on Saturday.

Later in a well-contested encounter, Rising FA got the better of Mumbai Atletico by a fighting 2-1 margin. Striker Giacomo D'Souza scored both the goals for the winning side, while Mumbai Athletico scored the lone goal through Mufaddal Eran’s efforts.

CFCI Avengers also enjoyed a successful day as they stormed past The Soccer Academy by a clear 4-0 margin. Chinmay K. led from the front scoring a brace of goals while Arnav Raorane and Vihaan Gaushal contributed with a goal each to complete CFCI’s big margin of victory.

Results - Boys U-11: Soccer School of Excellence 4 (Armaan Agrawal 4) beat Rising Champs 0.
Soccer Club de Mumbai 2 (Devashish Nagpure, Vihaan Iyer) beat WU SA 0.
CFCI Avengers 4 (Chinmay K. 2, Arnav Raorane, Vihaan Gaushal) beat The Soccer Academy 0.
Kopana FS 4  (Ishaan Nair 2, Yashmit Malhotra, Agrim Shukla) beat Iron Born Hawks 0.
Rising FA 2 (Giacomo D'Souza 2) beat Mumbai Athletico 1 (Mufaddal Eran)

article-image

