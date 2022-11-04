MFA football: Spirited Iron Born fight back to win

Representational Pic |

Mumbai: Iron Born FC produced a productive second half performance, scoring thrice during this period as they rallied to record a convincing 3-1 win against Soccer XI Sports Club in a Super Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League, played at the Neville D’Souza ground on Friday.

Soccer XI showed plenty of promise initially and against the run of play took the lead when Robin Joseph found the back of the Iron Born net and went into the break with a slender 1-0 lead.

However, after a pep talk from coach Aqeel Ansari at the break, the talented Iron Born youngsters returned with renewed vigour and went all out in search of goals. Their hard-work paid rich dividends as they managed to score three quick goals to gain ascendancy and emerge worthy winners. Mohammed Khatib struck two goals in the 60th and 64th minutes before Nilesh Mourya added the third in the 66th minute.

Earlier, SC Chincholi prevailed over IIT ‘B’, Powai by a narrow 2-1 margin. Strikers Gibson Shetty and Libin Valiyavila were bang on target with a poal apiece for the winners, while IIT Powai scored through Shivanshu Kalia.

Results – Second Div: Bhavesh Soccer Academy 2 (Omkar Kochare, Sahil Patel) beat YSA-SRFC 0

SC Chincholi 2 (Gibson Shetty, Libin Valiyavila) beat IIT 'B', Powai 1 (Shivanshu Kalia)

Super Div: Iron Born FC 3 (Mohammed Khatib 2, Nilesh Mourya) beat Soccer XI SC 1 (Robin Joseph)