e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMFA football: Kalina United sail to huge 5-0 win

MFA football: Kalina United sail to huge 5-0 win

Dominating play from the start Kalina United scored at regular intervals

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 07:41 PM IST
article-image
Representational Pic |
Follow us on

Mumbai: Kalina United enjoyed smooth sailing as they outplayed J.P. United Sports Club 5-0 in a fourth round match of the 19th Kalina Football League organised by the Our Lady of Egypt Church Sports Committee under the auspices of the Mumbai Football Association, and played at the St. Mary’s HS ground, Kalina.

Dominating play from the start Kalina United scored at regular intervals through the efforts of Nehal Salian who netted a brace of goals and one each from Alistair D’Souza, Sachin Rawat and Aaron Lobo.

In the second match, Egyptian Boys got the better of FC Kolovery ‘B’ by a comfortable 3-1 margin. Alfred D’Souza, Sagar Pawar and Ashfaq Khan were responsible for scoring the goals for Egyptian Boys, while FC Kolovery scored their lone goal through Austin D’Silva.

Results – Men Open (4th round): Kalina United 5 (Nehal Salian 2, Alistair D’Souza, Sachin Rawat, Aaron Lobo) beat J.P. United SC 0.

Egyptian Boys 3 (Alfred D’Souza, Sagar Pawar, Ashfaq Khan) beat FC Kolovery ‘B’ 1 (Austin D’Silva).

Boys’ under-16: Kalina Village Boys 1 (Krrish Karpan) beat FC Kolovery 0.

RECENT STORIES

Pak vs SA: Does Pakistan’s win over Proteas affect India’s semi-final chances in Group 2?

Pak vs SA: Does Pakistan’s win over Proteas affect India’s semi-final chances in Group 2?

Shoaib Akhtar 'strongly condemns' attack on Imran Khan in Gujranwala rally

Shoaib Akhtar 'strongly condemns' attack on Imran Khan in Gujranwala rally

'The truth is...': Harsha Bhogle weighs in on fake fielding controversy involving Virat Kohli

'The truth is...': Harsha Bhogle weighs in on fake fielding controversy involving Virat Kohli

T20 World Cup: Arshdeep Singh, India’s new go-to bowler in absence of Jasprit Bumrah

T20 World Cup: Arshdeep Singh, India’s new go-to bowler in absence of Jasprit Bumrah

Ind vs Ban: Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan involved in hilarious banter with journalist,...

Ind vs Ban: Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan involved in hilarious banter with journalist,...