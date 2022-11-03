MFA football: Kalina United sail to huge 5-0 win

Representational Pic |

Mumbai: Kalina United enjoyed smooth sailing as they outplayed J.P. United Sports Club 5-0 in a fourth round match of the 19th Kalina Football League organised by the Our Lady of Egypt Church Sports Committee under the auspices of the Mumbai Football Association, and played at the St. Mary’s HS ground, Kalina.

Dominating play from the start Kalina United scored at regular intervals through the efforts of Nehal Salian who netted a brace of goals and one each from Alistair D’Souza, Sachin Rawat and Aaron Lobo.

In the second match, Egyptian Boys got the better of FC Kolovery ‘B’ by a comfortable 3-1 margin. Alfred D’Souza, Sagar Pawar and Ashfaq Khan were responsible for scoring the goals for Egyptian Boys, while FC Kolovery scored their lone goal through Austin D’Silva.

Results – Men Open (4th round): Kalina United 5 (Nehal Salian 2, Alistair D’Souza, Sachin Rawat, Aaron Lobo) beat J.P. United SC 0.

Egyptian Boys 3 (Alfred D’Souza, Sagar Pawar, Ashfaq Khan) beat FC Kolovery ‘B’ 1 (Austin D’Silva).

Boys’ under-16: Kalina Village Boys 1 (Krrish Karpan) beat FC Kolovery 0.