MFA Football League: Kenkre FC charge to fluent 3-0 win

Mumbai: Kenkre FC showed good understanding and combined well as a team and went on to register a 3-0 win against Sara Football Academy in a Super Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League, played at the Neville D'Souza ground, Bandra on Thursday.

The victorious Kenkre FC were well-served by Yash Nair, Abner Fernandes and Rajat Sharma, all three scoring a goal each to complete the win.

In another Super Div match, Mumbai Marines FC were in good form and easily defeated The Oranje FC 3-1. Strikers Yash Kamble, Abbubaker Khan and Joshua Jadhav scored a goal apiece to complete Mumbai Marines win, while Oranje FC pulled one back through Monis Bhure.

Earlier, Kapadia Nagar FC blanked Jeevies FC 4-0 in a Second Division match. A. Kader Baig, Arif Ansari and Rahul Manikam scored a goal each for the winning side while the fourth was an own goal scored by Tajas Pawar.

Results – Second Div: Kapadia Nagar FC 4 (A. Kader Baig, Arif Ansari, Rahul Manikam, Tajas Pawar-OG) beat Jeevies FC 0.

Super Div: Kenkre FC 3 (Yash Nair, Abner Fernandes, Rajat Sharma) beat Sara Football Academy 0.

Mumbai Marines FC 3 (Yash Kamble, Abbubaker Khan, Joshua Jadhav) beat The Oranje FC 1 (Monis Bhure).