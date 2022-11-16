MFA Football League: Quain D'Souza's hat-trick leads ROQS to another win

Mumbai: Quain D’Souza showed good finishing and notched up a fine hat-trick in leading ROQS FC to a fluent 4-2 win against Ratnam Sports Association in a Super Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League, played at the Neville D'Souza ground, Bandra on Wednesday.

Vishal Singh scored the fourth goal to seal ROQS victory. Neymar Wilu scored both the goals for Ratnam SA.

In another match, Mumbai Soccer Prodigies produced a good combined performance and defeated Mumbai City FC by an identical 4-2 margin. Girish Kamath scored a brace of goals while Asad Munshi and Shavez Surve scored one each. The young Mumbai City outfit scored through Steiner D’Souza and Mohammed Altaf.

In a Second Division encounter, Navnagar SA proved too good for Alpha FA and romped to a 4-0 victory. Striker Divesh Koli scored two goals while Pratik Koli and Navin Koli added one apiece to complete the winning tally.

Later, in a keenly fought match, Los Galacticos managed to overcome Malwani SC by a fighting 3-2 margin. Sheldon Rego fired a brace of goals and Dixit Bhoj got one to seal Los Galacticos win, while Malwani SC got their goals from the efforts of Rahul Thorat and Nasir Shaikh.

