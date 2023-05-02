 Met Gala 2023: Serena Williams debuts at Fashion Gala with baby bump
Met Gala 2023: Serena Williams debuts at Fashion Gala with baby bump

Met Gala 2023: Serena Williams debuts at Fashion Gala with baby bump

Despite her numerous achievements in tennis, including 23 singles Grand Slam titles and multiple Olympic gold medals, Williams bid an emotional farewell to the sport last year at the US Open.

Tuesday, May 02, 2023
article-image

On Monday, retired tennis superstar Serena Williams unveiled her latest project at the Met Gala in New York. The 41-year-old announced that she is pregnant with her second child, while walking the red carpet with her husband Alexis Ohanian, the founder of Reddit.

The couple posed for photos, with Williams dressed in a black and white gown, cradling her baby bump. The tennis great expressed her excitement at being invited to the event on Instagram before her arrival at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which is known as fashion's biggest night of the year. Williams and Ohanian are already parents to their daughter Olympia, who was born in September 2017.

Post retirement

Despite her numerous achievements in tennis, including 23 singles Grand Slam titles and multiple Olympic gold medals, Williams bid an emotional farewell to the sport last year at the US Open.

In an essay for Elle magazine, Williams revealed the difficulties she experienced during the birth of her first child, Olympia. She eventually underwent an emergency C-section and suffered from blood clots in her lungs shortly thereafter.

Williams was not the only one to reveal a baby bump at the Met Gala, as model Karlie Kloss also confirmed her second pregnancy at the event. Nonetheless, Williams' announcement came as a pleasant surprise for fans, who are excited to follow her journey as she prepares to welcome another addition to her family.

