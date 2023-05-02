Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas steal the show in monochrome

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 02, 2023

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and popstar husband Nick Jonas twinned in monochrome at the Met Gala 2023

PeeCee looked ravishing in a black tube gown with a thigh-high slit and monochrome ruffled sleeves

Prior to her Met Gala 2023 appearance, she gave a glimpse of her look to her fans as she clicked a selfie with her darling pet, Diana

PeeCee had her hair up in a stylish updo and paired her outfit with diamonds

Nick, on the other hand, complimented PeeCee in a classic white shirt and pant, but gave it a twist with a leather jacket and a sleek tie

The star couple opted to twin in Valentino outfits

PeeCee marked her Met Gala debut in 2017 and since then, she has been a regular

This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," based on the new Costume Institute exhibition

