Messi who? Manipur CM Biren Singh shows how it's done on the football field

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is a man of many talents. He donned the football jersey for his team in the match between Chief Minister’s XI and Chief Secretary’s XI held at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium at Imphal, Manipur on Thursday.
On Tuesday, he shared a video of him scoring a 20-yard screamer. He wrote, “I did it ! Scored the 1st goal of the 1st match under floodlight between the Chief Minister's 11 and the Chief Secretary's 11 at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium. @PMOIndia @KirenRijiju”.
He later tweeted a video of him showing off his footballing moves before the match began. He wrote, “Old habits die hard! Had a feel of the football just before the match between the CM's 11 and CS's 11 at the floodlighted Khuman Lampak stadium today. @PMOIndia @KirenRijiju”.
Twitter was awestruck by this show of skills and proceeded to laud the Chief Minister.
One user compared him to the likes of former US President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He wrote, “Aaj tak sunta tha ki Obama ne ye game khela, Putin ne Ice Hockey khela.... But ab India k Leader v hain fit.... Jai Hind....”
Another user wrote, “Even Zidane would have been proud of this goal. @realmadriden”.
Another user even invited Liverpool FC for a trial of the CM. The user wrote, "Hello @LFC trial for our CM of Manipur? He has still got it..."
In October last year, Kiren Rijiju, the Minister of State of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, took to his Twitter account to post a throwback photo of Biren Singh and his BSF team being introduced to the then Indian President Neelam Sanjiva Reddy during Durand Cup Final.
Rijiju wrote, "Shri Biren Singh, a national football player belonging to BSF team introduced to the President of India Shri Neelam Sanjiva Reddy during Durand Cup Final at Ambedkar Stadium, New Delhi in 1981. BSF beat JCT 1-0. Now, he is the Chief Minister of Manipur @NBirenSinghji."
Before joining politics and starting his career as a politician, Singh was a talented footballer. He was only 18-years-old when he was recruited by the Border Security Force (BSF), for whom he played in domestic competitions. He also served as the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports after joining politics.
Biren Singh was among the first sportspersons to join politics in India.
