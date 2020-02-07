No Treble this year: Barcelona and Real Madrid knocked out of Copa Del Rey

Athletic Club Bilbao and Real Sociedad booked their places in the semifinals of Spain's Copa del Rey after they knocked favourites FC Barcelona and Real Madrid out of the competition.

Inaki Williams' header in the 93rd minute of Athletic's home game against Barcelona on Thursday night saw Athletic through 1-0 after a tense game which saw them withstand second half pressure from Barca, with home keeper Unai Simon making two key saves from Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann to keep the scores level, reports Xinhua news agency.

Williams' header, however, sent the 49,000 fans in the San Mames stadium into wild celebrations and produced the second surprise of the day after Real Sociedad beat Real Madrid 4-3 in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.