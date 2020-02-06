Messi Affair: Lionel Messi's epic spat with Barcelona director Eric Abidal

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner demanded that Abidal should also take responsibility for his own decisions. Earlier, Abidal said he had started looking for potential managers who could replace Valverde. After speculations of Xavi or Ronald Koeman taking the job, the managerial role was handed to Quique Setien who previously managed La Liga side Real Betis.

Reacting to Abidal's comments, Messi took to Instagram posting a picture of Abidal's interview. In support of his teammates, Messi said, "Honestly, I don’t like doing these things but I think that everyone has to be responsible for his acts and take responsibility for their own decisions."

"The players are responsible for what happens on the pitch, and we have been the first to recognise when we were not good. The people in the sporting directorate should also assume their responsibility and above all take ownership of the decisions they make.

"Finally, I think that when players are talked about, names should be given because, if not, we are all being dirtied and it feeds comments that are made and are not true."