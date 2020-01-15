Lionel Messi pens heartfelt message for sacked coach Ernesto Valverde

New Delhi: Barcelona's Lionel Messi on Tuesday penned a heartfelt farewell message for Ernesto Valverde after the latter was sacked by the club from the post of manager.

Messi took to Instagram and thanked Valverde for everything.

"Thank you for everything, Mr Surely you will be great wherever you go because, besides being a great professional, you are a great person. Good luck and a big hug," Messi captioned the post in Spanish.