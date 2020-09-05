Messi or Barcelona? A bittersweet conundrum for fans

All Barcelona fans knew, deep down in their conscience, that a day like this would come. A day when the club's greatest ever asset would demand to leave. A day when Lionel Messi would have had enough.

Alas, that day was close, closer than ever, but Messi decided to stay at the club that gave him everything. The Argentine never intended to depart on bad terms.

Despite wanting to leave so badly, Messi decided to stay and see out his contract at Barcelona till June 2021.

That brings about a bittersweet conundrum for both, Messi and Barcelona fans.

Messi fans across the world believe Barcelona forced their greatest asset to stay. The 33-year-old, who is in the final years of his career, wants to win titles, compete at the highest level, but not at Camp Nou.

And who would blame him? After Turin, Rome, Liverpool, and now Lisbon, if Messi wants to leave Barcelona, he has earned that right to do so.

If rival skipper Sergio Ramos can understand that, why can't president Josep Bartomeu?