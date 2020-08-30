La Liga says Lionel Messi's current Barcelona deal valid, future club will have to pay €700m exit clause

It looks like Lionel Messi and Barcelona are going to be part of a protracted legal battle after La Liga released a statement claiming that Messi’s current deal was still valid and the only way he could be signed by another club is if they paid €700m.

However, Messi’s team is of the opinion that the Barcelona player had the option to walk away at the end of the season and he should be allowed to do so free of cost since the season was extended due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Messi has reportedly told the Man City boss Pep Guardiola that he wants to move to Etihad and believes he can with Ballon D’ors in the next two seasons if he does so.

He is still adamant that he wants to leave Barcelona despite scoring 634 goals in 731 games, in the process becoming the greatest player of all time.

The straw that reportedly broke the camel’s back was the signing of Ronald Koeman as manager who told Messi that his special privileges were over.