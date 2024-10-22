'Messi Cam' To Debut During MLS Playoffs, Inter Miami Star To Wear Camera On Chest For Live ‘Player Spotlight’ Stream On TikTok

Image: X

In a unique move by Major League Soccer (MLS), Lionel Messi is set to wear a camera on his chest when he makes his MLS post-season debut for Inter Miami to live-stream match for viewers. MLS has announced that TikTok will be broadcasting an exclusive live ‘Player Spotlight’ stream, where the camera will be on Messi throughout the match, capturing every shot and celebration.

Where to watch Messi Cam' live stream on TikTok

The stream will be available to watch exclusively on the @MLS TikTok profile and simulcast on the @InterMiamiCF TikTok profile. The stream begins five minutes before kick-off on Friday (or the early hours of Saturday depending where you are in the world).

Who will Inter Miami play in MLS playoffs

Inter Miami will face the winners of the Eastern Conference Wild Card match. In that match CF Montreal will face Atlanta United and it will be played on Tuesday, October 22, in the first of their MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series match. .

This will for the first time that first time Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba will play in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Inter Miami qualified for the playoffs after wining the Supporters Shield trophy. Inter delivered a commanding 6-2 victory over the New England Revolution highlighted by a hat-trick from captain Lionel Messi.

They also but also set a new single-season points record with 74. Inter Miami CF also sealed a spot at the new FIFA Club World Cup 2025. They will also open the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 as the host team and play in the inaugural game of the tournment in their home.