'Mereko Kya Pata Issey Hindi Aati Hai': Rishabh Pant's Hilarious Chat With Washington Sundar Goes Viral; Video

India have one of the cheekiest wicketkeepers in Rishabh Pant, who was caught in an embarrassing situation due to his own brilliant idea which he floated to Washington Sundar but it backfired on Day 1 of the Pune Test against New Zealand.

Pant suggested Sundar to bowl fuller to Ajaz Patel in Hindi, without realising that the Mumbai-born New Zealand spinner understood every word of the conversation.

This happened during the final stages of New Zealand's innings when Patel was batting with Mitchell Santner.

Sundar delivered a flighted ball outside off-stump which Patel managed to smash over the bowler's head towards the long-on boundary.

It was then that Pant realised that Patel understands Hindi.

"Washi aage daal sakta hai (you can bowl little fuller)," Pant told Sundar and the spinner complied but got hit for a four.

"Yaar mereko kya pata issey Hindi aati hai (I didn't realise that he knew Hindi)," Pant sheepishly realised after Patel's boundary.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ajaz Patel was born in Mumbai and playing the Test in his home state of Maharashtra. The 36-year-old had left for New Zealand with his family when he was just 8.

He scored 4 runs before being castled by Sundar in the very same 78th over, five deliveries after the boundary.

Washington makes Day 1 'Sundar' for Team India

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sundar finished with his career-best figures of 7 for 59 while Ravichandran Ashwin took the remaining 3 wickets as India bowled out New Zealand for 259 after winning the toss.

Devon Conway top-scored with 76 while Rachin Ravindra made 65 for the Blackcaps. India in replay, reached 16 for 1 at stumps with Shubman Gill (10*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (6*) unbeaten at the crease after Rohit Sharma fell for a duck to Tim Southee.