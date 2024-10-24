 'Mereko Kya Pata Issey Hindi Aati Hai': Rishabh Pant's Hilarious Chat With Washington Sundar Goes Viral; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Mereko Kya Pata Issey Hindi Aati Hai': Rishabh Pant's Hilarious Chat With Washington Sundar Goes Viral; Video

'Mereko Kya Pata Issey Hindi Aati Hai': Rishabh Pant's Hilarious Chat With Washington Sundar Goes Viral; Video

Rishabh Pant suggested Washington Sundar to bowl in a certain way to Ajaz Patel in Hindi, without realising that the Mumbai-born New Zealand spinner understood every word of the conversation.

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 07:05 PM IST
article-image

India have one of the cheekiest wicketkeepers in Rishabh Pant, who was caught in an embarrassing situation due to his own brilliant idea which he floated to Washington Sundar but it backfired on Day 1 of the Pune Test against New Zealand.

Pant suggested Sundar to bowl fuller to Ajaz Patel in Hindi, without realising that the Mumbai-born New Zealand spinner understood every word of the conversation.

This happened during the final stages of New Zealand's innings when Patel was batting with Mitchell Santner.

Sundar delivered a flighted ball outside off-stump which Patel managed to smash over the bowler's head towards the long-on boundary.

FPJ Shorts
The ₹30 Letter: How A 50-Paise Coin Sparked A Consumer Case, Resulting In ₹15,000 Fine For Chennai's Post Office
The ₹30 Letter: How A 50-Paise Coin Sparked A Consumer Case, Resulting In ₹15,000 Fine For Chennai's Post Office
'Madam Kitna Marogi... Galti Ho Gayi': Woman Slaps, Beats Young Man For Snatching Her Mobile Phone In UP's Meerut; VIDEO Viral
'Madam Kitna Marogi... Galti Ho Gayi': Woman Slaps, Beats Young Man For Snatching Her Mobile Phone In UP's Meerut; VIDEO Viral
Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit's Face-Off In Ami Je Tomar 3.0 From Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Goes Viral (VIDEO)
Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit's Face-Off In Ami Je Tomar 3.0 From Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Goes Viral (VIDEO)
How To Identify 'Fast Meters'? Mumbai Police Shares VIDEO Alerting Citizens Traveling In Autos; Commuters REACT
How To Identify 'Fast Meters'? Mumbai Police Shares VIDEO Alerting Citizens Traveling In Autos; Commuters REACT

It was then that Pant realised that Patel understands Hindi.

"Washi aage daal sakta hai (you can bowl little fuller)," Pant told Sundar and the spinner complied but got hit for a four.

"Yaar mereko kya pata issey Hindi aati hai (I didn't realise that he knew Hindi)," Pant sheepishly realised after Patel's boundary.

Read Also
Video: Rishabh Pant Misses Out On A Hundred For 7th Time, Falls For 99 In Bengaluru Test vs New...
article-image

Ajaz Patel was born in Mumbai and playing the Test in his home state of Maharashtra. The 36-year-old had left for New Zealand with his family when he was just 8.

He scored 4 runs before being castled by Sundar in the very same 78th over, five deliveries after the boundary.

Washington makes Day 1 'Sundar' for Team India

Read Also
IND vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 1: India Reach 16/1 At Stumps After Washington Sundar 7/59, New Zealand...
article-image

Sundar finished with his career-best figures of 7 for 59 while Ravichandran Ashwin took the remaining 3 wickets as India bowled out New Zealand for 259 after winning the toss.

Devon Conway top-scored with 76 while Rachin Ravindra made 65 for the Blackcaps. India in replay, reached 16 for 1 at stumps with Shubman Gill (10*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (6*) unbeaten at the crease after Rohit Sharma fell for a duck to Tim Southee.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Mereko Kya Pata Issey Hindi Aati Hai': Rishabh Pant's Hilarious Chat With Washington Sundar Goes...

'Mereko Kya Pata Issey Hindi Aati Hai': Rishabh Pant's Hilarious Chat With Washington Sundar Goes...

'He's A Daddy Now': Ravi Shastri Cracks Cheeky Joke As Ball Hits Sarfaraz Khan's Genitals During IND...

'He's A Daddy Now': Ravi Shastri Cracks Cheeky Joke As Ball Hits Sarfaraz Khan's Genitals During IND...

IND vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 1: India Reach 16/1 At Stumps After Washington Sundar 7/59, New Zealand...

IND vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 1: India Reach 16/1 At Stumps After Washington Sundar 7/59, New Zealand...

Bold, Colorful And Full Of Passion: Fans Come Out With Creative Banners To Support Team India

Bold, Colorful And Full Of Passion: Fans Come Out With Creative Banners To Support Team India

Embarrassment! Fans Shout 'MCA Hume Pani Do' In Protest Over Lack of Drinking Water During IND vs NZ...

Embarrassment! Fans Shout 'MCA Hume Pani Do' In Protest Over Lack of Drinking Water During IND vs NZ...