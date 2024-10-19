Video: Rishabh Pant Misses Out On A Hundred For 7th Time, Falls For 99 In Bengaluru Test vs New Zealand

Rishabh Pant. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant agonisingly missed out on a well-deserved hundred on day four of the opening Test against New Zealand at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The left-hander fell for 99 as he inside-edged back onto the stumps as the spectators at the stadium were in disbelief following the event.