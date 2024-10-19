 Video: Rishabh Pant Misses Out On A Hundred For 7th Time, Falls For 99 In Bengaluru Test vs New Zealand
Rishabh Pant was dismissed by Will O'Rourke on day four of the 1st Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 03:39 PM IST
Rishabh Pant. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant agonisingly missed out on a well-deserved hundred on day four of the opening Test against New Zealand at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The left-hander fell for 99 as he inside-edged back onto the stumps as the spectators at the stadium were in disbelief following the event.

