 IND vs NZ 2nd Test, Day 1 Live: New Zealand Win Toss, Elect To Bat Against India in Pune
The live coverage of Day 1of the second Test between India and New Zealand in Pune.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 09:06 AM IST
Image:X

9:00 AM: New Zealand skipper Tom Latham has won the toss and elected to bat. Matt Henry is out with a glute niggle, Mitchell Santner replaces him. India make three changes KL Rahul, Siraj and Kuldeep make way for Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Akash Deep

8:30 AM: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the PuneTest between India and New Zealand. Team India are seeking redemption after losing the opening, while New Zealand want to wrap the series in Pune

After suffering a shock 8-wicket defeat in Bengaluru in the opening test, India will look to bounce back with a win in Pune against New Zealand.

Shubman Gill is expected to return, but the headache for Team India coach Gautam Gambhir will be to make a pick between KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan. Rahul has struggled for consistency, while Sarfaraz with his gritty 150 in Bengaluru has made a case for hia place to be retained.

The surface in Pune is spin-friendly and that is why Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will have to step up yet again. The pace battery also needs to be more consistent in terms of taking wickets. Mohammed Siraj has failed to get wickets and that is why his position in the playing XI will be under scanner with Akash Deep proving to be an able backup option. Jasprit Bumrah remains crucial to India’s chances as they seek to level the series.

