Memes galore as Venkatesh Prasad, Aakash Chopra engage in social media spat over KL Rahul's place in Team India

Former Indian cricketers Venkatesh Prasad and Aakash Chopra are engaged in a Twitter war over batsman KL Rahul's place in the team even after a slump in his batting.

Prasad has constantly criticised Rahul for his poor run of form that led to a war of words with Chopra, who tried to defend the right-hander from the former pacer's criticism.

Chopra in his Youtube video on KL Rahul, accused Prasad of running a personal agenda. "I am not saying KL Rahul will become like Rohit Sharma but I humbly request you to stay calm. If there are any agendas, let's not peddle them. Let's talk about the numbers that are actually there and not those that suit your thoughts," Aakash said.

Reacting to the video, Prasad posted a series of tweets and said he has nothing against Rahul or any other player. "I have no agenda against any player, maybe there are others who have. Difference of opinion is fine but calling contrary views as apna personal agenda and Twitter par mat laayein is funny for @cricketaakash, considering he has made a great career by airing his views.

"Have nothing against KL or any other player, my voice has been against unfair selection and different yardsticks for performers. Be it Sarfaraz or Kuldeep, have voiced based on merit. But it was disappointing to see Aakash calling it a personal agenda.

He also shared a screenshot of a Twitter post from Chopra's criticism of Rohit Sharma in 2014 and said: "This is what Aakash had aired when Rohit was 24 with 4 yrs in international cross. He can use sarcasm for Rohit at 24, and I cannot point out underperforming Rahul at 31 with 8 years in International cricket. Yeh bhi sahi hai.

"And the argument that we should not criticise a player in an ongoing match personally doesn't make sense to me. That doesn't affect the players performance. Most players don't read views even after the match and no player can read in between match as phones are deposited.

"I admire Aakash for the hard work he puts on his YouTube channel but calling a different view point as agenda because it doesn't suit his narrative is poor. There is no bitterness between us and since his video was in public domain wanted to put my point out here," he added.

So my friend Aakash Chopra after making a vile video on YouTube this morning where he calls me an agenda peddle, conveniently and cleverly misquotes me, removes Mayank’s average of 70 at home, wants to gag views which are not in line with what he believes but wanted Rohit out pic.twitter.com/2HwFLMgvmd — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 21, 2023

Following the social media war, fans took to Twitter to share funny memes of the spat.

Here are a few memes

Venkatesh Prasad and Aakash Chopra currently... pic.twitter.com/H5xyJ7uqhP — Hasna Zaroori Hai 🇮🇳 (@HasnaZarooriHai) February 22, 2023

Aakash Chopra and Venkatesh Prasad fighting on twitter for KL Rahul 😂 pic.twitter.com/njBRIwCyZT — A (@AppeFizzz) February 21, 2023

Dekra hai na Sunil Bhai pic.twitter.com/FX4adXydcS — jetha hitler 🐦 (@baapofhollywood) February 21, 2023

Venkatesh Prasad and Akash Chopra ~ pic.twitter.com/NV8bpiaWMA — SadhuMaharaj 🇮🇳 (@SadhuMaharaj16) February 21, 2023

