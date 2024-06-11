Chilling Video: Pakistani YouTuber, Who Went Viral For 'Galian Dena Munasib Nahi', Shot Dead For Recording IND vs PAK T20 WC Vlog In Karachi

Karachi: Meme guy from Pakistan, Saad Ahmed, who went viral on the internet for his "Galian dena munasib nahi hai" dialogue, was at Karachi on June 4 when he was filming the excitement of locals towards the T20 world cup in his vlog. He was capturing the reactions at a market in the capital city when a security guard shot him dead. The 24-year-old* internet sensation was killed by the security guard after he approached him to reportedly discuss something about the video shooting.

Chilling VIDEO of YouTuber shot by security guard in Karachi surfaces (Viewer discretion is advised)

The local media reported the incident and pointed out that an alteration took place between YouTuber Saad and the security personnel in relation to the his cricket match vlog, which ended up with the guard fatally shooting the vlogger. Reports claimed that Saad made provocative gestures towards the security guard when he was filming the video near Sereena Mobile Mall in the Buffer Zone area of Karachi.

The security guard has been identified as 35-year-old Hamad Gul. The English Aaj TV News mentioned in their report that the guard who shot Saad dead was unwell and dizzy at the moment when the fire was triggered while quoting the security's claims of having intention to kill him.

The police has intervened in the matter and an FIR has been registered against Gul. Reportedly, a case under legal sections 302 (premeditated murder), 322 (manslaughter) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code was lodged by the deceased's father.

Notably, the last vlog by Saad was uploaded on the same day on his YouTube channel 'Munasib nahi hai.' It showed a local match held in Karachi. To the unversed, Saad gained fame on social media after his appearance on a Pakistani reality show 'Living on the Edge' where he gave the world his viral dialogue. After his words caught the attention of netizens, he also renamed his YouTube channel with the same name: "Munasib nahi hai."