Melbourne Cricket Club, Victorian govt keen to host Ind vs Pak Test match at MCG

Melbourne Cricket Ground | Pic: Twitter

The Melbourne Cricket Club, who manage the MCG, and the Victorian government are reportedly keen to host a India vs Pakistan Test match in Melbourne after the success of the T20 World Cup encounter played between the two sides in October.

Inquiries made

MCC chief executive Stuart Fox revealed that the club, as well as the Victoria government, had made an inquiry to CA about hosting a neutral Test.

India and Pakistan have not played a Test match against each other since 2007 and have not played against each other in bilateral international cricket outside of World Cups and the Asia Cup since 2013.

But Fox said the MCC would like to host the two countries in Test cricket.

"Absolutely. Three [Tests] in a row would be lovely at the MCG. You'd fill it every time. We have asked," Fox said while speaking on SEN radio on Day 4 of the second Test between Australia and South Africa,

Enormously complicated

"We've taken that up with Cricket Australia. I know the [Victoria] government has as well. Again, it's enormously complicated from what I can understand, amongst a really busy schedule. So I think that's probably the greater challenge.

"Wouldn't it be great that it wasn't just Australia-centric and Victoria-centric, that we're catering for all the countries and filling the stadium all the time. So we have asked.

"Hopefully, Cricket Australia will keep taking it up with the ICC and keep pushing for it. When you do see some of the stadiums around the world unoccupied, I think it would be much better to have a full house and that atmosphere and celebrate the game with full houses."

A CA spokesperson confirmed to ESPNcricinfo that any decision on playing a neutral Test or Test series between India and Pakistan was solely in the hands of the BCCI and the PCB, but said there would be some interest from CA to host a neutral game at a venue in Australia if there was ever an agreement between the two boards.

Amazing supporters

"It would be up to the two countries to agree," the spokesperson said. "But if there was to be a Test between India and Pakistan on neutral territory, we would of course be interested in the opportunity to host it in Australia. The supporters of the two teams here for the World Cup were amazing and the vast majority of those fans live in Australia."