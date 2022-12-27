Rohit Sharma returns to lead India in ODIs vs Sri Lanka, Hardik Pandya to captain in T20Is

India captain Rohit Sharma (R) with Hardik Pandya | Pic: Twitter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the men's national squads for next year's ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Rohit Sharma will return from his injury lay-off to lead the ODI team while all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been named captain of the T20I side. KL Rahul has been dropped from the T20I squad but will keep wickets in the ODIs.

India and Sri Lanka will play a series of three T20Is and three ODIs from January 3 to 15. The T20Is will be played in Mumbai, Pune (Jan 5) and Rajkot (Jan 7) while the ODIs will be hosted by Guwahati (Jan 10), Kolkata (Jan 12) and Thiruvananthapuram (Jan 15).

India's squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

India's squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohamed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.