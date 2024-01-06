Meet Vaibhav Suryavanshi: The 12-Year-Old Who Made His First Class Debut For Bihar vs Mumbai In Ranji Trophy

Vaibhav Suryavanshi | Credits: Twitter

The young prodigy from Bihar grabbed the headlines during the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2023-24 match between the hosts and Mumbai at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna.

The teenager Vaibhav Suryavanshi marked his senior debut for Bihar in the Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai. The 12-year-old made it to history book of records as among the youngest Indian debutants in first-class cricket, breaking early milestones set by Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, aged just 14, has marked his debut in the Ranji Trophy playing for Bihar.



- In the recent U19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy, he showed exceptional form with 360 runs at an average of 99.70.



Vaibhav became the most talked player at the moment in Indian cricket after creating history at 12 years of age. At the age of 12, most of the budding cricketers play in U-16 and U-19 tournaments. However, Bihar's young prodigy went one step ahead and represented his state team in Ranji Trophy, which is the most prestigious tournament in Indian domestic cricket.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi had a decent start to his Ranji Trophy debut as he scored 19 off 28 balls at a strike rate of 67.86. He hit 4 fours and faced the likes of Mohit Avasathi, Shivam Dube and Shams Mulani of Mumbai's bowling attack.

Vaibhav shot to fame in Vinoo Mankad Trophy

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's talent was display during the last season of Vinoo Mankad trophy. The left-hand batter amassed 393 runs, including 78.60 and strike rate of 106.16 in five innings.

The 12-year-old was in the run for India U-19 World Cup following his impressive performances in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy. Unfortunately, Vaibhav was not picked in India squad for the U-19 World Cup, slated to take place in South Africa later this month.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi received his maiden U-19 national call-up for Challenger Trophy and Quadrangular, involving England and Bangladesh. In the Quadrangular U-19, Bihar batter impressed with his talent, scoring 177 runs, including two half-centuries, in six innings.

In an interview with Times of India, Vaibhav received early cricket guidance from his father, Sanjeev, and started playing the sport at the age of 9. He is known for playing pull shot, the famous trademark shot by Rohit Sharma and Ricky Ponting. The young cricketer has already making waves in Indian cricket.