Ranji Trophy 2024: Cheteshwar Pujara Knocks BCCI Selectors’ Door With 61st FC Century In Saurashtra vs Jharkhand Match

Cheteshwar Pujara scored a century against Jharkhand in Ranji Trophy match | Credits: Twitter/Mufaddal Vohra

Veteran Saurashtra batter Cheteshwar Pujara has put on a good show in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024 match against Jharkhand at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday, January 6.

Pujara has registered his 61st first-class century in the ongoing season of Ranji Trophy. The 35-year-old scored a hundred in 162 balls against Jharkhand at his home ground in Rajkot.

Veteran Indian batter returned to action for Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season after he was ignored for the Test series against South Africa. Cheteshwar Pujara, alongside Ajinkya Rahane, was surprisingly excluded from the India Test squad for South Africa tour, which recently concluded after the two-match series ended in draw.

Hundred by Cheteshwar Pujara in 162 balls in Ranji Trophy.



His 61st First Class century...!!! pic.twitter.com/svkZIkXOhE — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 6, 2024

Cheteshwar Pujara didn't play any Test match after the World Test Championship Final in June last year, where he failed to deliver his best as he scored only 41 runs across two innings. Thereafter, BCCI selection committee seems to have moved on Pujara in Test cricket.

103-Test veteran was ignored for the two-match Test series against West Indies and instead, BCCI selectors picked young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal for the tour.

With a century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match against Jharkhand, Cheteshwar Pujara knocked the doors of the selectors and showed that he is capable of delivering his best in red-ball cricket.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Arpit Vasavada help Saurashtra cross 300-run mark

Saurashtra resumed their first innings batting at 108/1 on Day 2, with Sheldon Jackson and Harvik Desai batting on 37 and 54, respectively. After the hosts lost the first wicket in Shell Patel for 15 at 26/1. Jackson and Desai led the team's batting.

The pair formed 109-run partnership for the second wicket until Sheldon Jackson was dismissed for 54 at 135/2. Thereafter, Harvik Desai (85) was joined by Cheteshwar Pujara and kept Saurashtra's batting sailing until former's dismissal at 176/3.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Arpit Vasavada frustrated Jharkhand bowlers as the pair kept the scoreboard ticking for Saurashtra. The duo formed 146-run partnership to help Saurashtra cross 300-run mark. Vasavada was dismissed for 68 at 322/4.

At the end of second session, Saurashtra posted a total of 338/4 and 196-run lead, with Cheteshwar Pujara and Prerak Mankad batting on 109 and 4, respectively.