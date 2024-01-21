Meet Srinu Bugatha: Indian Winner At Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024 Who Had ‘Quit Running’ After Bike Accident

Srinu Bugatha | Credits: Twitter/TATA Mumbai Marathon

Indian long-distance marathoner Srinu Bugatha emerged as the winner of Indian Men's Elite category at the recently concluded TATA Mumbai Marathon 2024.

The 31-year-old reached the finishing line with a timing of 2:17:29, 1:08 minute ahead of second-placed Gopi Thonakal. Srinu Bugatha made his return to Mumbai Marathon after four years. The last time he participated in India's biggest marathon was in 2020, where he was the winner of Indian Men's Elite category.

Srinu Bugatha had a remarkable comeback at TATA Mumbai Marathon 2024 as he managed to regain his title as Indian Men's Elite winner, which he won four years ago.

Bugatha shared his experience of participating in TATA Mumbai Marathon to Free Press Journal. He said that it was best experience as he made a comeback after four years.

"It was good experience as participated in Mumbai Marathon in the past as well. It is good be back after four years."

Sirnu Bugatha wanted to quit running after Bike accident

Sirnu Bugatha had a bike accident just few years ago and was in contemplating to quit running due to injuries on his right leg.

Speaking about his accident, the Indian marathoner said that he thought quit running in between but after regaining his muscle Sirnu decided to return to race.

"Yes. Accident happened. I was on bed rest for couple of months because of muscle were weak after the motorcycle accident. But, I received support. I quit running in between but after regaining his muscle, I resumed his running and wanted to continue." Sirnu Bugatha told Free Press Journal.

Bugatha targets Paris Olympic quota

Sirnu Bugatha is aiming to target quota in Men's Marathon at Paris Olympics 2024, which is slated to take place in July.

Speaking of Paris Olympics quota, the Indian Men's Elite winner said that it is main target.

"Yes. This is my main target. I want to achieve it" Sirnu Bugatha told FPJ.

The qualification criteria for Men's Marathon at Paris Olympics 2024 is 2 hours 8 minutes. However, Bugatha is hoping to achieve the target to book Paris Olympic Quota at Senior National Athletics Championships.

"My goal is to win the National Championships and qualify for Paris Olympics." Bugatha to FPJ.