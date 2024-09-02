 Meet Seven Months Pregnant British Archer Jodie Grinham Who Won Bronze Medal at Paris Paralympics
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMeet Seven Months Pregnant British Archer Jodie Grinham Who Won Bronze Medal at Paris Paralympics

Meet Seven Months Pregnant British Archer Jodie Grinham Who Won Bronze Medal at Paris Paralympics

Jodie Grinham secured her first individual Paralympic medal, all while carrying a baby.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 11:36 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

Para-archer Jodie Grinham finished third in the women’s compound event, securing her first individual Paralympic medal, all while carrying a baby. The 31-year-old, born with no fingers and half a thumb on her left hand, made history as the first openly pregnant woman to compete in the Paralympic Games. Her bright pink hair stood out as she became emotional after winning the bronze.

Despite concerns that the baby might move and affect her shot while at full draw, Grinham remained focused. She and her coach spent considerable time preparing for this, practicing how to adjust if the baby moved during a shot.

She shared "Even during matches today, I’d be at full draw, feel that sensation, and it’s almost like you acknowledge it and go, ‘I know you’re there. Mummy loves you. I’ll cuddle you in a minute.’ Then I’d carry on with my process,"

The media attention surrounding her achievement astonished Grinham, but she embraced it as an opportunity to send a powerful message. she admitted "I didn’t realize how much of an inspiration this would be, how much people were interested and affected by it,".

FPJ Shorts
World Deaf Shooting Championship: Check Out India's Medal Tally After Srikanth Dhanush Wins Gold in Men’s 10m Air Rifle On Day 2
World Deaf Shooting Championship: Check Out India's Medal Tally After Srikanth Dhanush Wins Gold in Men’s 10m Air Rifle On Day 2
11 Aspirants Die While Undertaking Physical Examination For Jharkhand Police Recruitment Drive
11 Aspirants Die While Undertaking Physical Examination For Jharkhand Police Recruitment Drive
Royal Enfield Classic 350 2024 Edition Hits Indian Market at Rs 1.99 Lakh
Royal Enfield Classic 350 2024 Edition Hits Indian Market at Rs 1.99 Lakh
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Public Issue Opens For Bidding On September 9
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Public Issue Opens For Bidding On September 9

"I didn’t want people to just see a pregnant lady at the Games. I wanted them to think, ‘Wow, a pregnant lady can compete at the highest level and win a medal.’ I wanted to show that anything is possible. If you want to do it, just go and do it."

Jodie Grinham's performance in Paris Paralympics 2024

Grinham’s victory came as she defeated her Paralympics GB teammate and defending champion, Phoebe Paterson Pine, to claim the bronze medal. Turkey’s Oznur Cure Girdi won the gold, while Iran’s Fatemeh Hemmati took silver.

It could get even better for Grinham, as she is set to compete in the mixed team compound event with Nathan MacQueen on Monday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Meet Seven Months Pregnant British Archer Jodie Grinham Who Won Bronze Medal at Paris Paralympics

Meet Seven Months Pregnant British Archer Jodie Grinham Who Won Bronze Medal at Paris Paralympics

India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 5 LIVE: Three Badminton Medals Up For Grabs, Sumit Antil, Nitesh...

India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 5 LIVE: Three Badminton Medals Up For Grabs, Sumit Antil, Nitesh...

Sheetal Devi's Bulls Eye Shot At Paris Paralympics 2024 Leaves Barcelona Defender Jules Kounde...

Sheetal Devi's Bulls Eye Shot At Paris Paralympics 2024 Leaves Barcelona Defender Jules Kounde...

Paris Paralympics 2024: Preethi Creates History With Second Paralympics Medal, Nishad Wins Second...

Paris Paralympics 2024: Preethi Creates History With Second Paralympics Medal, Nishad Wins Second...

India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 5 Schedule: Sumit Antil in action, Suhas Yathiraj Eyes Badminton...

India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 5 Schedule: Sumit Antil in action, Suhas Yathiraj Eyes Badminton...