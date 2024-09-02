Meet Seven Months Pregnant British Archer Jodie Grinham Who Won Bronze Medal at Paris Paralympics

Image: X

Para-archer Jodie Grinham finished third in the women’s compound event, securing her first individual Paralympic medal, all while carrying a baby. The 31-year-old, born with no fingers and half a thumb on her left hand, made history as the first openly pregnant woman to compete in the Paralympic Games. Her bright pink hair stood out as she became emotional after winning the bronze.

Despite concerns that the baby might move and affect her shot while at full draw, Grinham remained focused. She and her coach spent considerable time preparing for this, practicing how to adjust if the baby moved during a shot.

She shared "Even during matches today, I’d be at full draw, feel that sensation, and it’s almost like you acknowledge it and go, ‘I know you’re there. Mummy loves you. I’ll cuddle you in a minute.’ Then I’d carry on with my process,"

The media attention surrounding her achievement astonished Grinham, but she embraced it as an opportunity to send a powerful message. she admitted "I didn’t realize how much of an inspiration this would be, how much people were interested and affected by it,".

"I didn’t want people to just see a pregnant lady at the Games. I wanted them to think, ‘Wow, a pregnant lady can compete at the highest level and win a medal.’ I wanted to show that anything is possible. If you want to do it, just go and do it."

Jodie Grinham's performance in Paris Paralympics 2024

Grinham’s victory came as she defeated her Paralympics GB teammate and defending champion, Phoebe Paterson Pine, to claim the bronze medal. Turkey’s Oznur Cure Girdi won the gold, while Iran’s Fatemeh Hemmati took silver.

It could get even better for Grinham, as she is set to compete in the mixed team compound event with Nathan MacQueen on Monday.