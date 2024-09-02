 India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 5 LIVE: Three Badminton Medals Up For Grabs, Sumit Antil, Nitesh Kumar Eye Gold
India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 5 LIVE: Three Badminton Medals Up For Grabs, Sumit Antil, Nitesh Kumar Eye Gold

India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 5 LIVE: Three Badminton Medals Up For Grabs, Sumit Antil, Nitesh Kumar Eye Gold

The live coverage of day 5 of India at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 10:49 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

After four days of action, India has so far picked up seven medals at the Paris Paralympics 2024. The Indian athletes stand a chance to add more medals to their tally on Day 5 of the competition.

In badminton, Sivarajan Solaimalai and Nithya Sre Sivan will be in action in the badminton mixed doubles SH6 bronze medal match after which Nitesh Kumar is in action in the men's singles SL3 gold medal match. Suhas Yathiraj takes the court in the men's singles SL4 gold medal match later in the day.

In Athletics, Sumit Antil loks to defend his men's javelin gold medal later as well. Other Indians in the F64 men's javelin final are Sandip Sargar (F44) and Sandeep (F44).

Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmed Bhat will represent India in mixed 25m pistol SH1 qualification (rapid).

