Paris Paralympics 2024: Preethi Creates History With Second Paralympics Medal, Nishad Wins Second Successive Silver

Preethi Pal created history as she became the first Indian woman track and field athlete to win two medals at the Paralympics while Nishad Kumar clinched his second successive silver at the showpiece in the men's high jump T47 category in the Paris Games here on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Preethi bagged a bronze in the 200m T35 category with a personal best time of 30.01 seconds. She also won a bronze in the 100m T35 category on Friday.



She also became only the second Indian woman to win two medals -- both bronze -- in a single Paralympics after shooter Avani Lekhara who won a gold and a bronze in Tokyo three years ago.

The only other Indian woman track and field medallist in Paralympics is former Paralympic Committee of India president Deepa Malik who won a silver in shot put -- a field event -- F53 category in 2016 Rio Games.

World record holder and Tokyo Paralympics champion Zhou Xia of China won the gold with a time of 28.15 while compatriot Guo Qianqian (29.09 seconds) took the silver.

T35 classification is meant for athletes who have coordination impairments such as hypertonia, ataxia and athetosis.

Nishad Kumar wins silver in high jump

Later in the day, the 24-year-old Nishad, who hails from Una in Himachal Pradesh, won India's third medal from para-athletics and seventh overall for the country in Paris Paralympics with a season's best effort of 2.04m.

Nishad lost his right hand in a grass-cutting machine accident when he was six-year-old.

Nishad, who had also won a silver in Tokyo Paralympics three years ago with a jump of 2.06m, had a tough fight with world record holder and defending champion Townsend Roderick of the USA, who clinched the gold after clearing 2.12m.

Margiev Georgii, representing Neutral Paralympic Athlete, was third with an effort of 2m.