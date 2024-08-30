Meet Avani Lekhara: India's Only Athlete With 2 Paralympic Gold Medals Who Was Paralysed Below Waist At 11

Avani Lekhara made history yet again by clinching the gold medal in women’s shooting at the Paralympic Games in Paris. Competing in the 10m air rifle (SH1) event, the 22-year-old outperformed South Korea's Lee Yunri and fellow Indian Mona Agarwal to take the top spot.

This victory makes Avani the first Indian athlete, male or female, to win two gold medals at the Paralympics.

The SH1 category in shooting is for athletes who have movement limitations in their arms, lower trunk, or legs, or who may have lost limbs.

Despite these challenges, Avani’s performance was nothing short of extraordinary. "I am happy to win a medal for my country. I am thankful to my team, my coaches, and my parents," she shared after her win.

Who Is Avani Lekhara?

Avani’s journey to Paralympic glory hasn’t been easy. Hailing from Jaipur, she faced significant health challenges leading up to the Games, including a gallbladder surgery that sidelined her for a month and a half.

Despite losing weight and dealing with the aftermath of the surgery, Avani’s determination never wavered.

As an assistant conservator of forests with the Rajasthan government, she balanced her demanding job with rigorous training. At the national camp in Karni Singh, she worked tirelessly to regain her strength and sharpen her focus for Paris.

A Historic Win

Avani, who has been wheelchair-bound since a car accident left her paralyzed from the waist down at 11, first made headlines at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021 by becoming the first Indian woman to win a shooting medal.

In Paris, she was trailing South Korea’s Lee Yunri by a hair in the final, but kept her cool as Lee faltered under pressure. Avani’s final shot of 10.5 secured her the gold with a Paralympics record.

Looking Ahead

This victory is a huge confidence boost for Avani as she prepares for the 50m rifle 3-positions event, where she’s also expected to be a top contender, having won bronze in Tokyo. All eyes will be on her as she aims for another medal in Paris.