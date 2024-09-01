 India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 4 LIVE: Avani Lekhara In Action, Suhas Yathiraj and Sukant Kadam Faceoff For Place In Para Badminton final
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIndia At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 4 LIVE: Avani Lekhara In Action, Suhas Yathiraj and Sukant Kadam Faceoff For Place In Para Badminton final

India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 4 LIVE: Avani Lekhara In Action, Suhas Yathiraj and Sukant Kadam Faceoff For Place In Para Badminton final

The live coverage of day 4 of India at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

12:08: Mandeep Kaur is up against Nigeria’s Mariam Eniola Bolaji and the Indian is already down 4-11 in the opening game .

Preview

After a slow start to the Paris Paralympics India went onto win 5 medals after three days of competition. It's Day 4 and once again India will look to add more medals to it's tally.

In shooting Avani Lekhara will be in action once again. Having defended her individual gold, she will be taking part in the mixed 10m air rifle-prone SH1. The qualifications and the finals are on the same day.

FPJ Shorts
Ozempic Oasis: Anti-Diabetic Drug Produced By Novo Nordisk Could Delay Ageing, Say Researchers
Ozempic Oasis: Anti-Diabetic Drug Produced By Novo Nordisk Could Delay Ageing, Say Researchers
IGNOU July Fresh Admission 2024: Registration Window Extended For ODL, Online Programmes
IGNOU July Fresh Admission 2024: Registration Window Extended For ODL, Online Programmes
Video: Steno Of SDM Thakurdwara Tehshil In UP's Moradabad Caught Red-Handed By Vigilance Team While Accepting ₹50,000 Bribe
Video: Steno Of SDM Thakurdwara Tehshil In UP's Moradabad Caught Red-Handed By Vigilance Team While Accepting ₹50,000 Bribe
Rare Sight Of 2 Owls Romantically Kissing Each Other Goes Viral, Wildlife Photographer Wins Praises
Rare Sight Of 2 Owls Romantically Kissing Each Other Goes Viral, Wildlife Photographer Wins Praises

In badminton, two Indians Suhas Yathiraj and Sukant Kadam will face each other for a place in the final of the men's singles SL4 category.

There are two more semifinals involving Indian badminton players -- Nitesh Kumar will face Daisuke Fujihara in the men's singles SL3 event, while Thulasimathi Murugesan will be in action in the women's singles SU5 event.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 4 LIVE: Avani Lekhara In Action, Suhas Yathiraj and Sukant Kadam...

India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 4 LIVE: Avani Lekhara In Action, Suhas Yathiraj and Sukant Kadam...

8-Foot-1 Sitting Volleyball Player From Iran Sleeps on the Floor: Bed Size At Paris Paralympics 2024...

8-Foot-1 Sitting Volleyball Player From Iran Sleeps on the Floor: Bed Size At Paris Paralympics 2024...

WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 Review: Talking Points From The Premium Live Event In Germany

WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 Review: Talking Points From The Premium Live Event In Germany

India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 4 Schedule: Avani Lekhara Poised To Secure Their Second Medal,...

India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 4 Schedule: Avani Lekhara Poised To Secure Their Second Medal,...

NorthEast United Crowned Champions Of Durand Cup 2024 After 4-3 Win Over Mohun Bagan On Penalties

NorthEast United Crowned Champions Of Durand Cup 2024 After 4-3 Win Over Mohun Bagan On Penalties