India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 4 LIVE: Avani Lekhara In Action, Suhas Yathiraj and Sukant Kadam Faceoff For Place In Para Badminton final

Image: X

12:08: Mandeep Kaur is up against Nigeria’s Mariam Eniola Bolaji and the Indian is already down 4-11 in the opening game .

Preview

After a slow start to the Paris Paralympics India went onto win 5 medals after three days of competition. It's Day 4 and once again India will look to add more medals to it's tally.

In shooting Avani Lekhara will be in action once again. Having defended her individual gold, she will be taking part in the mixed 10m air rifle-prone SH1. The qualifications and the finals are on the same day.

In badminton, two Indians Suhas Yathiraj and Sukant Kadam will face each other for a place in the final of the men's singles SL4 category.

There are two more semifinals involving Indian badminton players -- Nitesh Kumar will face Daisuke Fujihara in the men's singles SL3 event, while Thulasimathi Murugesan will be in action in the women's singles SU5 event.