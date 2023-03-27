Meek ICC relents under BCCI pressure, changes Indore pitch rating to 'below average' from 'poor'

The International Cricket Council has once again surrendered before the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Under pressure from the richest and most powerful cricket board, the ICC decided to change the pitch rating it gave to the Holkar Stadium in Indore from 'poor' to 'below average'.

The change was made after the BCCI appealed against the poor rating given to the Indore pitch after the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia finished inside three days.

The Holkar stadium was also penalised three demerit points after the 'poor' rating but even that has been reduced to one demerit point.

"The footage from the Test was reviewed by an ICC appeal panel consisting of Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager – Cricket, and Roger Harper, ICC Men’s Cricket Committee Member.

"Both were of the opinion that, while the guidelines had been followed by the Match Referee in accordance with Appendix A of the Pitch Monitoring Process, there was not enough excessive variable bounce to warrant the 'poor' rating," the ICC said in a statement.

But it is quite clear that the world governing body of cricket had no choice but to change its decision due to the pressure put on it by the Indian cricket board.

Indore Test gives BCCI & India the blushes

The Indore pitch was criticised by the entire cricketing fraternity as it turned square from ball one. 14 wickets fell on the opening day itself while spinners grabbed 26 out of the 31 wickets in the entire Test.

Just seven sessions were played in the Test which the Aussies won by 10 wickets to bounce back after the defeats in Nagpur and Delhi.

The fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad finished in a high-scoring draw as India clinched the series 2-1 and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth time in succession.

Rohit Sharma's team also qualified for the ICC World Test Championship final along with Australia. The WTC summit clash will be played at The Oval in London from June 7.