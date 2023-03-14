IND vs AUS: BCCI lodges formal appeal with ICC over 'poor' rating of Indore pitch

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday lodged a formal appeal with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the 'poor' rating given to the Holkar Stadium pitch in Indore.

India and Australia played the third Test in Indore which ended inside three days with the visitors winning the match.

The pitch was turning square from ball one which troubled the batters from both teams. 30 wickets fell in the first two days of the Test out of which 26 were taken by the spinners.

Australia completed a 9-wicket win to bounce back in the series but they failed to capitalise on the result and carry the momentum forward in the final Test which ended in a draw after full five days of cricket.

ICC said 'Indore pitch didn't provide balance between bat and ball'

In his report, Broad had said that the "pitch was very dry and did not provide a balance between bat and ball, favouring spinners from the start". He further stated that there was "excessive and uneven bounce throughout the match".

Indore in danger of losing international status

As per the rules, “When a venue accumulates five demerit points (or crosses that threshold), it will be suspended from hosting any international cricket for a period of 12 months, while a venue will be suspended from staging any international cricket for 24 months when it reaches the threshold of 10 demerit points."