MDFA League: Henderson Dias strikes for IT

Mumbai: Income Tax (IT) produced another impressive performance and snatched a tight 1-0 win against Western Railway SA in an Elite Division match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League, at the Cooperage ground on Friday.

The star of Income Tax’s victory was striker Henderson Dias who bulged the net in the 30th minute to put his team in the lead. Thereafter, Income Tax defended resolutely and managed to hold on to their advantage to emerge victors and collect all the three points.

Meanwhile, Soccer XI and Colaba Sports Academy shared the spoils as they played out an exciting 2-2 draw in a keenly contested Super Division match played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

Strikers Bhavesh Kurlekar and Azariah Thandu were on target with a goal each for Soccer XI while Colaba Sports scored through Praful Solanki and Rohan Pagdhare.

Results

Elite Div: Income Tax: 1 (Henderson Dias) bt Western Railway SA 0; Super Div: Soccer XI: 2 (Bhavesh Kurlekar, Azariah Thandu) drew with Colaba Sports Academy: 2 (Praful Solanki, Rohan Pagdhare). Veniza FC: 0 drew with Kenkre FC under-19: 0.