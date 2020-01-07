MDFA: Bhumika Mane to lead Mumbai

Mumbai: Mid-fielder Bhumika Mane will lead the Mumbai District Football Association (MDFA) in the WIFA organised Inter-District Sub-Junior Girls’ Football Championship to be played at Palghar.

Ash D’Silva has been named as her deputy in the 18-member squad.

Preetam Mahadik and Jai Juvekar will accompany the team as the coach and manager respectively.

The team was selected after an over two-week long selection trials and training sessions at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra. Mumbai will take on Nashik in a second round match on Wednesday.

The team:

Bhumika Mane (Cap), Ash D’Silva (VC), Neha Samre (Goalkeeper), Tanisha Laud, Tracy Monis, Dhiti Varma, Nishka Prakash, Janhavi Shetty, Anshita Pant, Ira Mahkhijani, Kavya Jaiswal, Riya D’Souza, Mmehak Lobo, S Todankar, Dharitri Nandy, T Shetty, Kiara Pinto, Gaia Ferro. Coach: P Mahadik, Manager: Jai Juvekar.