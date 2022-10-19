MCA Election: Now Sharad Pawar allies with Shinde-Fadnavis

Representation pic | PM

Though arch political rivals, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have come together to get a joint panel elected in the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

The three senior politicians have geared up to ensure the victory of their candidate, Amol Kale, as the next MCA president against former cricket star and coach Sandeep Patil. The alliance is not only to control MCA operations and mobilise revenue for the body through grants and other resources, but also to get the state government’s support to resolve procedural issues, especially during international games.

Shinde, Fadnavis and Pawar are scheduled to hold a crucial meeting on Wednesday evening with panel members and representatives of various clubs. Incidentally, Kale, a businessman, is close to Fadnavis who holds key departments in the state government such as Home, Planning and Finance.

With the Chief Minister and Pawar on board, the panel is confident of not just Mr Kale’s victory, but of gaining a majority. Pawar, who has headed the MCA, the Board of Control for Cricket in India, and the International Cricket Council (ICC), has clout with 350 cricket clubs which will participate in the election. Shinde and Mr Fadnavis together are in a strong position on account of being in government.

Interestingly, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, who with Pawar had put up a panel comprising representatives from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), NCP and veterans associated with cricket, was elected BCCI treasurer on Tuesday. Shelar can be instrumental in giving increased grants from the BCCI to the MCA when the World Cup is held in India next year.

Besides, the MCA will get the lion’s share from the ticketing of Test series and Ranji Trophy games. Mr Pawar has already clarified that politics has no role to play in the MCA elections, reminding doubters that Shelar was elected