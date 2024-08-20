 Manu Bhaker Has 'Never Heard Of MK Stalin': Question on Tamil Nadu CM Stumps Double Olympic Medalist; Video
A video of the funny clip is going viral on social media which shows a girl asking Manu Bhaker whether she has heard of Mahabalipuram, the Meenakshi Temple and CM Stalin.

Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 05:49 PM IST
article-image

Paris Olympics shooting star Manu Bhaker was stumped by a young girl recently during an event in Tamil Nadu. The double Olympic medalist embarrassingly admitted that she has never heard of Chief Minister MK Stalin's name in front of several people on stage.

A video of the funny clip is going viral on social media which shows a girl asking Bhaker whether she has heard of Mahabalipuram, the Meenakshi Temple and CM Stalin, to which the 22-year-old replied by shaking her head with a sheepish smile and blushing cheeks.

But fortunately she redeemed herself as the next two names were easier for Bhaker to recognise, that of "chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and famous actor Thalapathy Vijay".

Bhaker proudly revealed that she has seen Pragg play live and knows about Vijay as well.

article-image

The rise of Manu Bhaker

Manu Bhaker is being felicitated all over the country these days after she clinched a couple of bronze medals at the Olympics.

The Haryana shooter finished third on the podium in the women's 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team events along with Sarabjot Singh. She became the first Indian to clinch two medals in a single edition of the Summer Games post independence and only the fifth Indian shooter (only female) to win an Olympic medal.

Bhaker's historic achievements earned her the right to carry the national flag, along with hockey legend PR Sreejesh, during the closing ceremony in Paris last week.

