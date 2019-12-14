Manchester United to mark 4000 consecutive games with an academy player against Everton

Ed Woodward, Executive Vice-Chairman told the manutd.com, "The Academy is a huge part of who we are as a club and what we want to achieve. We ultimately want to develop young players who are talented enough to wear the Manchester United shirt, but we also want to develop good people who are humble, confident, disciplined and creative. This milestone also gives us an opportunity to reflect on some of the teams and individuals who have helped to bring so much success to Manchester United and to remind us of the ongoing importance of developing the next generation of young players.”

Manchester United welcome Everton to Old Trafford on Sunday. Manchester United are unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches, a run that’s propelled them up to fifth in the table.