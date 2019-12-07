Manchester City vs Manchester United: Where and when to watch the live streaming on TV in India

Pep Guardiola's men host neigbours Manchester United in this season's anticipated Manchester Derby at Etihad Stadium, on Saturday. It will be the 179th Manchester Derby for fans to witness as a top-clash kicks off

Currently Manchester City occupies third-place in the points table with 32 points. A win against there old rivals can can equal them with Leicester City, if the Foxes happen to lose their fixture against Ashton Villa.

For the Red Devils, it has been a lacklusture form, but they will be confident after winning against former manager Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur at home.

Both teams cannot afford to lose this clash, as the Citizens' chances for title will dimish if they drop points. United will aim for victory with the intend to get back to the top four slots.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said they are going there to win, but admitted that it will not be easy.

"It's a chance for us to challenge them and bridge that gap a little bit, so we're going there to win. We're going there to get a result, even though we know it's going to be difficult," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes their opponents are a 'counter-attacking' team.

"It's clear they are a counter-attacking team. They do high pressing and they are aggressive," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"When they defend deep, of course they attack immediately with James and Rashford. They are so clinical and so good with space to run," he added.

Where is the match between Manchester City vs Manchester United?

The match between Manchester City vs Manchester United will take place at Etihad Stadium.

What are the match timings of Manchester City vs Manchester United in India?

The match between Manchester City vs Manchester United will start at 11pm in India on December 7.

Where can I watch the live streaming of Manchester City vs Manchester United in India?

The live streaming of Manchester City vs Manchester United will be telecasted on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in India. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.