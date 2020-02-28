Manchester City FC teamed up with Xylem to help solve water woes in 2 Bengaluru govt schools

Former Man City footballer Paul Dickov joined the fans, five of whom have been selected from across India to build the water towers.

"I was honoured to join this year's volunteering trip alongside our partner, Xylem, and our amazing fan volunteers. To see first-hand the difference being made in these communities, and to be able to contribute to the building of the water towers, was an incredible experience," said Dickov.

In addition to the water towers, the football club also fitted AquaSan latrine sanitation system to sanitise the schools toilets.