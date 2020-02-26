Real Madrid vs Manchester City UCL: Players to watch out for

Real Madrid turns hosts for Manchester City in quite possibly the biggest game of this season's Champions League campaign so far. Zinedine Zidane's men will face Pep Guardiola's men at the Bernabeu. Two of the world's best teams will fight it out in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16.

In the fight for the UCL trophy, only one team will come out as a winner and there is a very big possibility that the winner could be from one of these two teams. The Los Blancos will have to be wary of the Citizens as they will out for blood after receiving the news of the Champions League ban.