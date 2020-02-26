Real Madrid vs Manchester City UCL: Players to watch out for

Real Madrid turns hosts for Manchester City in quite possibly the biggest game of this season's Champions League campaign so far. Zinedine Zidane's men will face Pep Guardiola's men at the Bernabeu. Two of the world's best teams will fight it out in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16.
In the fight for the UCL trophy, only one team will come out as a winner and there is a very big possibility that the winner could be from one of these two teams. The Los Blancos will have to be wary of the Citizens as they will out for blood after receiving the news of the Champions League ban.
Here are some players to keep an eye on in this fixture:
1. Federico Valverde:
The uber-talented youngster has emerged as Real Madrid's one-of-the-most important players this season. He has been phenomenal for his side and has turned up when most required. His man-of-the-match performance against Atletico Madrid in the Super Cup final has been one of the most crucial performances in the footballing world in 2020.
2. Kevin de Bruyne:
Arguably the best player in the Manchester City squad at the moment. De Bruyne has proved again and again why he is so highly regarded by Pep Guardiola. His on-field moment and inch-perfect passes make him one of the dangerous players against Real Madrid. In the Premier League, he has been simply outstanding, having impacted in many as 24 goals (8 goals and 16 assists) so far.
3. Karim Benzema:
In Cristiano Ronaldo's absence, it is Benzema who has taken over the role of providing goals for Madrid. His 13 goals and 6 assists have managed to keep Real Madrid afloat in La Liga. He currently sits only below Lionel Messi's tally of 18 goals. City's defender should beware the Frenchman, because he may headline tomorrow's headlines.
4. Sergio Aguero:
The man who shows up for his side time and again year after year. Kun Agero is the most underrated player in the footballing world. Known for his ability to wreak havoc in big matches, Guardiola will be counting on him to provide the spark that gets City going. The Argentinean has played only 16 matches in the Premier League but has scored an impressive 16 goals.
