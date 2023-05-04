'Man who ran away from Delhi Cricket..', Gautam Gambhir's cryptic tweet hints at faceoff with journalist Rajat Sharma

Former India cricketer and Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir has been in the limelight due to his on-field altercation with Virat Kohli. On Wednesday, Gambhir shared a cryptic tweet that perplexed cricket enthusiasts.

Using his official Twitter account, the BJP Member of Parliament shared the enigmatic message.

Response to journalist Rajat Sharma?

The meaning behind Gautam Gambhir's tweet was unclear, and it was difficult to determine who the post was directed towards. There is speculation that he may have been indirectly targeting Rajat Sharma, a prominent journalist.

Sharma had recently commented on the on-field altercation between Gambhir and Kohli and suggested that the former cricketer had become arrogant after entering politics.

Although the tweet did not mention any specific person, Gambhir's comments were interpreted by many as a response to Sharma's statements.

"We got to see how jealous Gambhir feels about Virat Kohli’s popularity. What Gambhir did was against cricket, and it does not suit an ex-player or a member of parliament," the journalist reportedly said.

Despite being an elected member of parliament, Gambhir has not shied away from the cricketing world and continues to be actively involved in the sport. He is often in the news for his candid remarks and confrontations on the field, which has led to a polarizing public opinion about him.