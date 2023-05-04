 'Man who ran away from Delhi Cricket..', Gautam Gambhir's cryptic tweet hints at faceoff with journalist Rajat Sharma
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Man who ran away from Delhi Cricket..', Gautam Gambhir's cryptic tweet hints at faceoff with journalist Rajat Sharma

'Man who ran away from Delhi Cricket..', Gautam Gambhir's cryptic tweet hints at faceoff with journalist Rajat Sharma

Rajat Sharma had recently commented on the on-field altercation between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli and suggested that the former cricketer had become arrogant after entering politics.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 09:26 AM IST
article-image

Former India cricketer and Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir has been in the limelight due to his on-field altercation with Virat Kohli. On Wednesday, Gambhir shared a cryptic tweet that perplexed cricket enthusiasts.

Using his official Twitter account, the BJP Member of Parliament shared the enigmatic message.

Read Also
'That's like abusing my family': Eyewitness reveals key details of Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir verbal...
article-image
Read Also
PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav star as Mumbai gun down 215 in Punjab
article-image

Response to journalist Rajat Sharma?

The meaning behind Gautam Gambhir's tweet was unclear, and it was difficult to determine who the post was directed towards. There is speculation that he may have been indirectly targeting Rajat Sharma, a prominent journalist.

Sharma had recently commented on the on-field altercation between Gambhir and Kohli and suggested that the former cricketer had become arrogant after entering politics.

Although the tweet did not mention any specific person, Gambhir's comments were interpreted by many as a response to Sharma's statements.

"We got to see how jealous Gambhir feels about Virat Kohli’s popularity. What Gambhir did was against cricket, and it does not suit an ex-player or a member of parliament," the journalist reportedly said.

Despite being an elected member of parliament, Gambhir has not shied away from the cricketing world and continues to be actively involved in the sport. He is often in the news for his candid remarks and confrontations on the field, which has led to a polarizing public opinion about him.

Read Also
It's a 'match' for Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha! Couple watch PBKS vs MI IPL game together at...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Vinesh Phogat told us she was tortured': DCW head Swati Maliwal meets wrestlers amid scuffle with...

'Vinesh Phogat told us she was tortured': DCW head Swati Maliwal meets wrestlers amid scuffle with...

Wrestlers vs WFI: 'Did we win medals to see this day,' Vinesh Phogat asks after grapplers allegedly...

Wrestlers vs WFI: 'Did we win medals to see this day,' Vinesh Phogat asks after grapplers allegedly...

'Man who ran away from Delhi Cricket..', Gautam Gambhir's cryptic tweet hints at faceoff with...

'Man who ran away from Delhi Cricket..', Gautam Gambhir's cryptic tweet hints at faceoff with...

'Son of a b***h': PSG Ultras gather outside club HQ's to protest after Lionel Messi ban, aim...

'Son of a b***h': PSG Ultras gather outside club HQ's to protest after Lionel Messi ban, aim...

Wrestlers vs WFI: Delhi Police beef up security at Jantar Mantar following altercation with...

Wrestlers vs WFI: Delhi Police beef up security at Jantar Mantar following altercation with...