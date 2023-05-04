PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav star as Mumbai gun down 215 in Punjab

Ishan Kishan's stylish 75 off 41 balls was complemented by Suryakumar Yadav's 360 degree effort that fetched 66 off 31 balls as Mumbai Indians powered to a six-wicket victory over Punjab Kings in an IPL match, here on Wednesday.

Uncapped Jitesh Sharma (49; 27b) matched T20 specialist Liam Livingstone (82 not out; 42b) in flair and flamboyance as the duo stepped up in style in the back end to propel Punjab Kings to a fighting 214/3 after Mumbai Indians opted to bowl.

Ishan, Sky power MI chase

But Ishan was at his furious best in a 41-ball 75 (7x4, 4x6), while Suryakumar Yadav batted with his usual flair in a 31-ball 66 (8x4, 2x6) to make a mockery of 200-plus chase, winning with seven balls to spare.

The duo added 116 runs from just 55 balls as MI raced to the target with seven balls to spare to secure their fifth win from nine matches.

Arshdeep Singh took a stunning catch to dismiss Suryakumar off Aussie seamer Nathan Ellis (2/34) and then he came to bowl the next over and accounted for Ishan with a knuckle ball.

David, Verma add finishing touches

The duo were dismissed in eight runs to open up the match with 37 runs needed off 22 balls but Tim David (19 not out) and Tilak Verma (26 not out) sealed the chase.

Tilak Verma (26 not out off 10 balls) launched mercilessly into Arshdeep Singh, who went for 66 in 3.5 overs as it finished in a jiffy in the end.

The win pushed MI (10 points from nine matches) to top-six, ahead of Punjab (10 from 10 matches) on net run-rate.