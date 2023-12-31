‘Make My Family Happy, World Cup’: Shubman Gill Reveals His Bucket List For 2023, Insta Post Goes Viral

Shubman Gill's bucket list for 2023 | Credits: Twitter

Team India batter Shubman Gill has revealed his bucket list that he wanted to fulfill in 2023 on Sunday, December 31.

Shubman Gill had a great year as he finished as the highest run-getter, with 2154 runs at an average of 46.82 and a strike rate of 101.82. The 24-year-old had an incredible IPL season, wherein he was the Orange Cap holder after amassing 890 runs at an average of 59.33 in 17 matches.

His Instagram post that has gone viral, Gill mentioned his wishes he would like to fulfill in 2023. His bucket list includes most hundred for India, making his family, giving his best effort, winning World Cup and IPL Orange Cap.

As per his bucket list for 2023, Shubman Gill almost managed to achieve all of his dreams, except the World Cup. The young right-handed batter was part of India squad for the prestigious tournament in India.

Gill had to miss a couple of matches due to dengue but had a decent World Cup after recovering from illness, aggerating 354 runs at an average of 44.25 in 9 matches.

Team India reached the World Cup Final after winning 10 successive matches, including the semifinal against New Zealand. However, India failed to get hold of the coveted trophy as Men in Blue lost to eventual champions Australia by six wickets.

With this, winning the World Cup trophy remained Shubman Gill's unfulfilled dream of 2023.