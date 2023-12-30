'He’s A Super Talent': Nasser Hussain Picks Shubman Gill As Next Sensation For Team India

Nasser Hussain and Shubman Gill | Credits: Twitter and Instagram/Shubman Gill

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has picked young talented batter Shubman Gill as the next sensation for Team India in years to come. Gill, who made his international debut in 2019, had a breakthrough year in 2023.

The 24-year-old emerged as the leading run-getter in 2023, amassing 2154 runs at an average of 46.82 and a strike rate of 101.82. Shubman Gill registered his maiden ODI double century against New Zealand, scoring 208 off 149 balls in Hyderabad. The Punjab batter also scored a century in Tests and T20Is.

In video shared by ICC on Instagram handle, Nasser Hussain is of the opinion that Gill had three good quarters and must have learned from Indian skipper Rohit Sharma throughout the year. He added that his illness might have taken hit in his form towards the end of the year.

“The men, I am going to go with Shubman Gill. I think he had a very good three quarters, nine-tenths of 2023. He must have learned so much having the likes of Rohit Sharma at the other end." former England captain said.

"It just fell away maybe at the end. Maybe that illness just got to him a little and his form (dipped) just in a month. We take it far too short when we are in the broadcasting world. He’s a super talent and he’s going to be the next sensation for India for years to come. So hopefully, he’ll have a good 2024,” he added.

Shubman Gill was part of the India squad for the World Cup. However, he had to miss a couple of matches due to dengue. After recuperating from illness, the right-handed batter had a decent tournament, scoring 354 runs, including four half-centuries, at an average of 44.25 in 9 matches.

Read Also From Shubman Gill To Rachin Ravindra: Breakthrough Stars In International Cricket In 2023

'He was a revelation' - Nasser Hussain on Rachin Ravindra

Nasser Hussain is quite impressive with young New Zealand Rachin Ravindra. The former England skipper turned commentator Rachin has been revelation this year, especially the way he performed at the top-order during the World Cup.

"Going into that World Cup, I’d seen him in England a bit. He came in at Lord’s down the order and smashed it around and I thought, crikey, he can play." Hussain said.

"And then, they moved him up to the top of the order and he was a revelation. So, Rachin Ravindra, hopefully he can continue his progression.”

Rachin Ravindra was shot to fame with his impressive performance in ODI World Cup, wherein he amassed 578 runs, including 3 centuries and 2 half-centuries, at an average of 64.22 in 11 matches.