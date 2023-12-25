From Shubman Gill To Rachin Ravindra: Breakthrough Stars In International Cricket In 2023

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | December 25, 2023
Shubman Gill has had an impressive 2023, wherein he is currently the leading run-getter with 2126 runs in 47 matches.
South African star pacer emerged as highest wicket-taker for Proteas in World Cup, with 20 scalps. Overall, the 23-year-old has picked 46 wickets in 20 matches in 2023
Daryll Mitchell is having an unforgettable 2023 as he is currently the leading run-getter for NZ, with 1956 runs in 48 matches. Also, he amassed 552 runs in World Cup
Rachin Ravindra grabbed headlines with his impressive performances in World Cup 2023, wherein amassed 578 runs in 10 matches
The 2023 is a year to remember for Najmul Hossain Shanto as he has emerged as the leading run-getter for Bangladesh in international cricket, amassing 1614 runs in 39 matches
Sri Lanka bowling sensation has been impressive this year with his performances in World Cup, wherein he scalped 21 wickets in nine matches
Mark Adair had a breakthrough year as he emerged as the third-highest wicket-taker in international cricket, with 59 scalps in 39 matches
Yashasvi Jaiswal made his arrival in international cricket with his maiden Test century on debut against West Indies. He has scored 696 runs in 17 matches so far
